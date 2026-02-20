Congress appoints Vinod Jakhar as NSUI national president

New Delhi/Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) The Congress on Friday appointed Vinod Jakhar as the national president of its student wing, the National Students' Union of India, with immediate effect, an official statement said.

According to the statement issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the decision to make Jakhar, currently serving as the head of the NSUI’s Rajasthan unit, as its national president was taken by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress also acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing NSUI chief, Varun Choudhary, appreciating his work and leadership.

Jakar, a Dalit leader who previously served as the president of the Rajasthan University Student Union, takes charge at a time when student politics is set to gain momentum with university elections approaching, including the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls.

Jakhar drew attention in September last year, when he was arrested and sent to jail on charges of vandalism at an RSS 'Shastra Pujan' event at the Rajasthan University.

He spent 17 days in jail before the Rajasthan High Court granted him bail.

Following his elevation as the national president of the NSUI, the post of the student outfit's Rajasthan unit chief fell vacant, and a fresh appointment will be made soon, sources said.