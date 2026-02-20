Vinod Jakhar NSUI President

New Delhi (PTI): The Congress on Friday appointed Vinod Jakhar as the president of its student wing, the National Students' Union of India, with immediate effect, an official statement said.

According to the statement issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), party president Mallikarjun Kharge made the decision to entrust Jakhar with the responsibility to head the National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

The Congress also acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing NSUI chief, Varun Choudhary, appreciating his work and leadership.

Jakar, who hails from Rajasthan, previously served as the president of the Rajasthan University Student Union.

He takes charge at a time when student politics is set to gain momentum with university elections approaching, including the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls.