Congress approaches Delhi HC against tax re-assessment proceedings

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court against tax re-assessment proceedings against it by the authorities.

The matter was mentioned by the counsel for the political party before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora which agreed to list it for hearing on Thursday.

The counsel said the I-T authorities have re-opened the assessment of four years and urged the court to allow listing of the pleas for Thursday.

He said three such petitions pertaining to three different years are already listed for hearing during the day.

Allowing the request for urgent hearing, the bench said, "Okay if in order by 12:30 PM, it will be listed tomorrow".

Recently, the high court had refused to interfere with the order of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal declining to stay a notice issued by the Income Tax department to the Congress for recovery of outstanding tax of more than Rs 100 crore.

The assessing officer had raised a tax demand of more than Rs 100 crore for the assessment year 2018-19 when the income was assessed to be more than Rs 199 crore. PTI SKV SKV DV DV