Congress, Arvind Kejriwal synonymous with corruption: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), May 22 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday accused the Congress and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of being synonymous with corruption and said that their only aim is to get power and mint money.

Advertisment

At election rallies in Hamirpur and Una district he alleged that when the Indian Army was giving a befitting reply to the Chinese Army in Doklam, the Congress leaders were chatting with China behind closed doors.

"How much money has the Congress taken from China and which signatures have been signed behind closed doors? Rahul Gandhi should tell this to the public," Thakur said.

He claimed that "while our soldiers were craving for better facilities, the Congress persistently weakened the Army at the behest of enemy countries and worked as a broker of defence deals".

Advertisment

"The Congress and Arvind Kejriwal are synonymous with corruption and they have no love and faith for the people. They are working only to get power to mint the money and harass the opponents," the BJP candidate from Hamirpur Lok Sabha alleged.

He asserted that the people of the country were wise enough and would oust both the Congress and the AAP from Indian polity.

Thakur claimed that at the time of disaster during last year's monsoon, Himachal Pradesh was given an assistance of Rs 1,700 crore by the Centre and 13 NDRF teams were sent to the state to help the victims.

Advertisment

But the Congress leaders were claiming that the BJP-led Centre did nothing for the people during the disaster crisis, he said.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the poll meetings, he alleged that the rivals of the BJP have already carried out caste surveys in some of the southern states where they are in power and "taken away 5 per cent of the reservation meant for the SCs, STs and OBCs and given it Muslims".

Now the question arises whether they are going to do it in Himachal Pradesh too, Thakur posed and asserted that the people have made up their minds to vote for the BJP and ensure a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI COR BPL NSD NSD