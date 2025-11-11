New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday urged the government to provide clarity on the blast near the Red Fort saying there is fear and concern among the people that such a thing happened in the country's capital.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said 18 hours have passed and still there is no clarity whether this was an "attack".

"There is no clarity from the government, home ministry, Delhi Police. There is fear and concern among the people that such a thing happened in the country's capital, so it is important to have answers and there should be clarity on it," Khera told PTI Videos.

"I don't think that it is appropriate for the government to give out source-based information on such a serious matter. There should be a press conference by the home minister, home secretary or the Delhi Police commissioner, and share information that is needed," he said.

"I understand all information cannot be shared due to security reasons but different theories should not be floated," Khera added.

Delhi Police registered an FIR on Tuesday under the UAPA into the blast and conducted raids at multiple locations in the national capital as preliminary findings suggested a link to the terror module uncovered in Faridabad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level security review meeting in the wake of the blast on Monday evening that left 12 people dead and many injured.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director, Intelligence Bureau, Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and DG, NIA, Sadanand Vasant Date. DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Nalin Prabhat also attended the meeting virtually.