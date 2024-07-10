Congress asks Mizoram govt to re-accord general consent to CBI to probe cases in state

Aizawl, Jul 10 (PTI) Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Wednesday urged the state government to re-accord general consent to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe offences, including corruption cases, in the state.

Congress senior vice president Lalnunmawia Chuaungo told reporters that the Zoram People's Movement government headed by chief minister Lalduhoma had revoked its order issued in December last year in which CBI was given a general consent to independently probe any offences committed by central and Mizoram government employees working in the state without the requisite of prior permission of the state government.

The government revoked this order by issuing a fresh notification on July 1 which stated that no investigation will be taken up by the CBI against any employees of the state government without prior permission.

"The state government issued another notification in the official gazette on July 1 in which the CBI was given consent to independently probe offences committed by employees of the Central government, while prior permission of the Mizoram government is required to investigate offences committed by employees working under the state government...," Chuaungo said.

The Congress leader said that they submitted a representation to the chief minister asking him to re-accord general consent to the CBI to independently probe offences committed by employees irrespective of those under state government and Central government and without requiring prior permission.

He urged the chief minister to stick to his word as he repeatedly announced publicly that his government will give consent to the CBI to directly investigate offences in the state without seeking permission from the state government. PTI CORR RG