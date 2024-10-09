Congress assigns no importance to regional allies in stronghold areas: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Suggesting that Congress' overconfidence was responsible for its defeat in Haryana, INDIA bloc ally Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday alleged the Congress relies on allies in weak regions but ignores them in its stronghold areas.

A day after the BJP won a third consecutive term in Haryana, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut hinted that the poll outcome could have been different had the Rahul Gandhi-led party accommodated its allies and cobbled up an alliance.

"Wherever Congress is weak it takes help from regional parties, but where it thinks it is strong, the Congress assigns no importance to regional parties," Raut told reporters.

Rejecting talks that the Haryana poll verdict will have any bearing on the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, Raut once again appealed to the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies to declare a chief ministerial face for the upcoming contest.

He argued that the allies won in Jammu and Kashmir as NC leader Omar Abdullah was the face of the opposition.

The National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance secured a majority in the assembly in the three-phased elections, with the NC emerging as the single largest party with 42 seats. Congress won six seats.

Describing the Haryana polls results "unfortunate", Raut pointed out that the Jammu and Kashmir elections were won by the INDI alliance.

"Had Haryana polls contested by INDI alliance and seats allocated to Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), such scenario would have helped the alliance, but Congress thought the battle would be one-sided and it will win on its own," Raut said.

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections, results of which were announced Tuesday.

According to Raut, the Congress fell aside in Haryana due to deft election management by BJP, which divided opposition votes.

Reiterating the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s demand for declaring the CM face for Maharashtra elections, expected in November, Raut said, "In a state like Maharashtra, people want a leader. People cannot digest the policy that you first contest polls and declare the CM's face later".

Notably, Shiv Sena (UBT) allies Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP are not keen on declaring the CM face in advance till results of the polls are declared which will assess the individual strength of MVA constituents.

Speaking on the strategy for the Maharashtra polls, Raut said the INDIA alliance has learnt its lessons and that the "mistakes" that happened in Haryana won't be replicated in the western state.

"The MVA comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) is firmly in place in Maharashtra and leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar are alert," he added.

Notably, Uddhav Thackeray has assured his support for chief ministerial candidate the Congress or NCP (SP) choose to pick to "save" Maharashtra. PTI PR NSK