Congress attacking SIR exercise even before preliminary stage is over: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Cooperative Minister Gautam Kumar Dak on Monday accused the Congress of deliberately misleading public over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the state.

He asserted that the process was transparent and was being carried out strictly under the supervision of the Election Commission.

Talking to reporters after a grievance redressal programme at the BJP's state headquarters in Jaipur, Dak said the opposition was raising objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise even before the completion of its preliminary stage.

"No final deletion of names has taken place so far. Only claims and objections are being invited, and every case will be examined as per procedure," he said.

The minister clarified that anyone who felt their name has been wrongly objected to could submit documents for verification and have it restored after scrutiny.

Decisions related to extension of dates or other procedural aspects rest solely on the Election Commission, he added.

Dak also highlighted the BJP government's grievance redressal efforts, stating that more than 70 complaints related to transfers, land disputes and other departmental issues were received during a ministerial hearing at the party office, with several resolved immediately.

He alleged that the previous Congress government lacked public outreach, while the BJP government under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma had maintained direct engagement with people across districts over the last two years. PTI AG RUK RUK