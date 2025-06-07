Congress attacks BJP over rising atrocities on Dalits, weaker sections in Gujarat

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday launched an offensive against the BJP governments at the Centre and Gujarat, claiming an increase in atrocities on Dalits and weaker sections in the state.

Congress leader Jignesh Mevani alleged that the BJP-RSS do not believe in the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar but believe in the values of 'Manusmriti'.

Mevani claimed this mindset has led to a rise in atrocities against the oppressed and weaker sections of society, citing instances such as Rohith Vemula's suicide, the family of a rape victim in Hathras not allowed to see her after her death, and Dalit youths brutally beaten at Una in Gujarat.

He also cited Home Minister Amit Shah saying in Parliament that “it has become a fashion nowadays to chant Ambedkar-Ambedkar…” The Congress leader told reporters that several incidents of Dalit atrocities have been reported from Gujarat, including a 19-year-old man who was killed in Amreli and an elderly Dalit man who was burnt alive in Patan.

Mevani also alleged that Dalit boys going to lodge a complaint against atrocities in Surendranagar district were shot with AK-47.

He further highlighted the horrific case of gang-rape of a Dalit girl for 11 days in Santrampur, alleging that three BJP leaders were involved in the case.

Citing the low conviction rate in cases of atrocities on Dalits, Mevani said at the national level, this figure is 30-35 per cent, but in Gujarat it is only 3-5 per cent, which meant 95 per cent of the culprits go scot free.

The Congress leader also criticised Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for attending a programme organised by the accused instead of meeting the victim after the kidnapping and torture of a Dalit youth in Gondal, Rajkot.

He also claimed that Dalit, OBC and Adivasi students were being discriminated against by the Gujarat Public Service Commission as part of a conspiracy, alleging that they were deliberately given less marks in interviews.

The Congress is preparing for a big demonstration in August-September against the atrocities on Dalits, Adivasis and weaker sections in Gujarat, he said.