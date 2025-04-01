Congress attacks Left govt over increase in land tax

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 1 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Kerala vehemently opposed the implementation of the increased land tax which came into effect on Tuesday.

The party hit out at the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, accusing it of passing on the burden of its financial mismanagement to the common people.

As per the budget presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal in February this year, the increased land tax will see a 50 per cent hike in property tax rates, effective from April 1, 2025.

In a Facebook post, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said that the burden of the financial crisis caused by the government's corruption, embezzlement, backdoor appointments and mismanagement had been imposed on the people, and would come into effect from April 1.

"The burden is being imposed on the poor after destroying Kerala financially. From today, the land tax is being increased by 50 per cent. The government envisages collecting Rs 100 crore through this alone," he said.

The LoP alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government's nine-year rule has plunged Kerala into the grip of an unprecedented financial crisis.

The government is imposing various rate hikes at a time when the common man is suffering from severe inflation and unemployment, he further charged.

For the last five years, welfare pensions have not been increased and even there are dues, he said, and accused the Vijayan government of cutting development and welfare schemes in the name of economic crisis.

The LoP also warned that time is not far away for people to give a warning to the corrupt regime.

The government has not responded to the Leader of the Opposition's allegations.