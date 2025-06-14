Congress attacks Modi Govt for abstaining on Gaza ceasefire resolution in UN

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday attacked the Centre for abstaining from voting during the UNGA resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza and alleged that India's foreign policy is in shambles.

The opposition party also demanded answers from the government on whether India has abandoned its principled stand against war, against genocide, and for justice.

"It is now increasingly evident that our Foreign Policy is in shambles. Perhaps, PM Modi must now take a call on his EAM's repeated blunders and set some accountability," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

In a post on X, he said 149 countries voted for a UNGA resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza while India was only one of the 19 countries that abstained.

"We virtually stand isolated by this step," he added. The 193-member UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to adopt the resolution introduced by Spain that demanded an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire.

India was among the 19 nations that abstained, while 12 nations voted against the resolution, which got 149 votes in favour.

Explaining the vote on the resolution titled 'protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations', India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said the resolution comes against the backdrop of the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza. PTI SKC MPL MPL