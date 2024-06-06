Congress bags lion's share of reserved constituencies in LS polls in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 6 (PTI) The ruling Congress has bagged the lion's share of reserved constituencies in Telangana in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Of the five reserved constituencies (three SC and two ST), Congress won all the three SC and one ST reserved seat, while BJP emerged victorious in one ST reserved constituency.

Congress has won Peddapalle (SC), Nagarkurnool (SC) Warangal (SC) and the Mahabubababd (ST) constituencies, while BJP retained the Adilabad (ST) seat.

The successful candidates are G Vamsi Krishna (Peddapalle), Mallu Ravi (Nagarkurnool), Kadiam Kavya (Warangal), Balram Naik Porika (Mahabubabad) and Godam Nagesh (Adialbad).

In 2019, the BRS had won Peddapalle, Nagarkurnool, Warangal and Mahabubabad, while BJP had bagged Adilabad.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS was the biggest loser in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as it drew a blank. This came as a double whammy to the regional party as it had suffered a shock defeat in last year's assembly elections.

With a decline in the popularity of BRS since the assembly polls, the voters have clearly preferred the ruling Congress as their choice.

The disenchantment against BRS after its 10-year rule and the Congress party's pro-poor image, among others, appear to be the reasons for the grand old party's success. PTI SJR SJR ANE