Congress' Bajwa slams Punjab govt for 'running away' from announcing relief for flood-hit people

Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab, accusing it of failing to announce a relief package for the victims of the recent floods it the state.

Bajwa was speaking during a protest organised by the Congress' Punjab unit in front of the deputy commissioner's office in Patiala to seek financial aid for the flood-hit people.

He said the flood wreaked havoc in 19 districts, engulfing more than 1,400 villages. Now, the Bhagwant Mann-led government has been "disregarding" the woes of the people and "running away" from providing compensation.

"It is the utmost duty of the government to provide the affected people with relief. We will not let the AAP government be derelict in its duties", Bajwa added.

Bajwa, the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly went on to claim that the AAP government was "unsuccessful" in alleviating the woes of the people in the flood-affected areas.

It has yet to announce relief packages for farmers and other communities who have lost everything in the natural calamity despite the lofty claims about its efficiency in providing aid, the Congress veteran added.

Several parts of Punjab were affected by a downpour in the state between July 9 and 11 that flooded vast tracts of agricultural fields and other areas, besides paralysing daily life.

The Congress' Punjab unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring alleged that the AAP's "mismanagement and negligence" during the floods aggravated its impact and led to complete chaos and devastation.

He said the state government is answerable to all those who lost their homes, means of livelihood, cattle and loved ones in the floods and added that the Congress will force the AAP dispensation to address the grievances of the state's people.

Accusing the state government of "snatching away" people's rights, Warring said the Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation has enough funds to compensate the farmers, the victims and all those who suffered massive losses due to the floods.

"We are holding these protests to wake the government up from its slumber and make the voters aware of all the misdeeds of the party in power. We will intensify the protests if the government does not fulfil the demands," Warring said.

The Congress earlier held a protest on the same issue in Mansa district. PTI CHS SZM