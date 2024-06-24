Congress begins strategy session for Jharkhand Assembly polls

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Congress on Monday began consultations to chalk out its strategy for the Jharkhand Assembly polls to be held later this year and evolve ways to strengthen the organisation.

Similar sessions for the poll-bound states of Maharashtra and Haryana, besides Jammu and Kashmir, would also be held this week.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi began deliberations with leaders from Jharkhand during the strategy meeting. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal was also present.

"The Congress party is fully dedicated to ensuring the rights of all sections of Jharkhand, including for water, forest, land and the tribal society.

"By doing conspiratorial politics, the BJP has insulted Jharkhand's identity. Every Congress worker has to remain among the public for the upcoming Assembly election," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

"We are all committed to social justice and participation. We discussed the election strategy with the leaders of the Jharkhand Congress today," he added while sharing pictures of the meeting on the microblogging platform.

Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur, state Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir and other senior party leaders like Ajoy Kumar attended the meeting.

The Congress's strategy meet for Maharashtra would take place on Tuesday and the party leaders from Haryana would meet on Wednesday. For Jammu and Kashmir, where the election is yet to be declared, the strategy meeting would be held on Thursday.

The Congress leadership has planned the meetings well in advance after being buoyed by the party's performance in the recently-held Lok Sabha polls.

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand are slated later this year.

The tenure of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 26, while that of the Haryana Assembly ends on November 3. The tenure of the Jharkhand Assembly ends on January 5, 2025.

The Supreme Court has said the election in Jammu and Kashmir should be held before September 30. PTI SKC RC