Congress begins 'UP Jodo Yatra' from Saharanpur, targets BJP

Saharanpur (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) Gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress began its 'UP Jodo Yatra' on the lines of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from here on Wednesday to raise issues related to the farmers, labourers, youth and women.

Advertisment

The Congress also aims to connect the people of the state during this yatra, which assumes significance as it comes after the grand old party's recent electoral defeat in three states.

Starting the yatra after offering prayers at the 'Sidh Peeth Maa Shakambhari Devi', Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai stressed that people, including the farmers, labourers, youth and women, are troubled in the state and the issues of every section will be raised during this yatra.

Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has created distance between the people, Rai said the aim of the Congress' 'UP Jodo Yatra' is to connect the people of the state.

Advertisment

"Congress will reach out among the people and call upon them to join the yatra," he added.

Asserting the yatra is aimed at strengthening the party before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rai said it is not a common man's government in Uttar Pradesh.

"The BJP government closes its ears to the problems of the farmers. It is not able to give the right price to the sugarcane farmers. The BJP gives tickets to the rapists in the elections, continuously increases the prices of petrol and gas but there are no employment opportunities," Rai said.

Advertisment

"Taking inspiration from the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' taken out earlier by party leader Rahul Gandhi, 'UP Jodo Yatra' has been started from here and will end at Shaheed Smarak in Lucknow. If the public supports us, we will overthrow the BJP government in 2024," he added.

The Congress leader said over 300 party leaders will take part in this 18-day yatra.

Rai further said the local workers of the districts through which this yatra will pass will also join it.

"Street meetings will also be held at 161 places during this yatra. During this, the Congress workers will meet the common people and know about their problems. We will also put forward the views of the Congress Party before the public," he added.

Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said the yatra led by Rai passed through Behat on the first day and ended at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Chowk of Gangoh Municipality. PTI COR SAB AS AS