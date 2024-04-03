Congress `behosh' because of `josh' of BJP workers: Scindia

Shivpuri (MP), Apr 3 (PTI) Union minister and the BJP's Guna candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said Congress has become "behosh" (unconscious) because of the "josh" (passion) of BJP workers.

He was speaking at a gathering of BJP workers at Khaniyadhana in Shivpuri district which comes under the Guna constituency.

"Because of the BJP workers' `josh and hosh' (passion and alertness), Congress has become `behosh'. We should not sit idle till we achieve the target given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats," he said.

He urged party workers to connect with 370 new voters in each booth for ensuring a historic victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

His grandmother, late BJP stalwart Vijayaraje Scindia used to carry a `gamcha' (cotton scarf) to deal with the heat, and he too keeps an onion in his pocket while campaigning, the Union minister said. It is traditionally believed that the onion keeps heat stroke away.

BJP workers should work so hard that Congress would not get consciousness at all, Scindia further said.

Congress has fielded Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav against Scindia in Guna seat which has a sizable number of Yadav voters.

In 2019, Scindia as Congress candidate lost to the BJP's Krishna Pal Singh Yadav by more than 1.25 lakh votes. Scindia joined the BJP in 2020. PTI MAS KRK