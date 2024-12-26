Congress' Belagavi convention cancelled due to Manmohan Singh's demise

Belagavi (Karnataka): The Congress convention here in Belagavi has been cancelled following the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The convention was organised to commemorate the centenary of the lone Congress convention in Belagavi, which was chaired by Mahatma Gandhi in December 26 and 27 in 1924.

"We are cancelling for now the grand convention here titled 'Jai Gandhi, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan'," Shivakumar, who is also the Congress Karnataka unit chief, told reporters here.

There will be a condolence meeting on Friday at the venue, he added.

Advertisment

Shivakumar said the government has already announced a holiday on Friday and seven days' mourning in the state.

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92.

Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition.