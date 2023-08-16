Congress believes in promotion of one family alone, PM Modi recognised everyone: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday hit back at the Congress for its criticism of the change of the name of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, saying the opposition party's thought process revolves around the Nehru-Gandhi family alone while Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in paying respect to all eminent personalities.

The NMML has been formally renamed as the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society, weeks after a decision was taken to this effect following the government's move to include all other former prime ministers in the institute earlier dedicated entirely to Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Congress alleged that Modi has a single-point agenda of "denying, distorting, defaming and destroying" the Nehruvian legacy.

Reacting to it, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Congress is centred around promoting the Nehru-Gandhi family while Modi has ensured that all prime ministers are given a respectful place. No other prime minister was given a space in the museum earlier, he added.

Congress leaders' criticism is nothing but a lament of courtiers, he alleged.

Another BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Modi has tried to honour all prime ministers, including from the Congress. He has recognised all our icons who were forgotten by the Congress, Naqvi said.

The Congress believes only one family contributed to building the nation and named all institutions after its members, he said.

"How long can they make a fool of people through this emotional exploitation," Naqvi said.