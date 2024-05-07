Congress belittling Ambedkar and his role in framing Constitution: PM Modi

Dhar, May 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress of belittling Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, adding the opposition party has started saying that he had a very little role in framing the Constitution.

Advertisment

“The truth is that the Congress parivar deeply hates Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” Modi said, addressing an election rally at Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

"The Congress doesn't want to give the credit to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. It has started saying that he had a very little role in framing the Constitution and Pandit Nehru made the most significant contribution in the making of the Constitution," Modi said.

The Congress has stabbed Ambedkar and the Constitution in the back, Modi said.

Advertisment

“Till Modi is alive, he will foil attempts to erase India’s identity in the name of pseudo secularism,” he said.

“Congress is also spreading rumours that if Modi gets 400 Lok Sabha seats, he will change the Constitution,” he said.

Modi said he wants 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls to ensure that the Congress is not able to bring back Article 370 in Kashmir.

Advertisment

“I want 400 seats in Lok Sabha to prevent Congress from “dacoity” of OBC quota to benefit its vote bank,” he said.

“In the last five years, we had nearly 400 seats, including NDA, supporting regional parties and Independents. We used this number to scrap Article 370,” Modi said.

“We have also used these 400 plus seats to extend SC/ST quota for 10 years and appoint a tribal woman as the country’s President,” Modi said. PTI MAS VT VT