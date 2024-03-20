Congress betrayed farmers and poor: Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, Mar 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday accused the Congress of betraying the farmers and the poor, and said that the lies of the party leaders have been exposed.

Sharma was addressing a meeting of Jhunjhunu-Sikar Lok Sabha Cluster in Jhunjhunu.

He said that Congress misled the people of Shekhawati for 70 years and cheated the poor and farmers.

"The Congress leaders ignored the water problem in Shekhawati and worked only on the policy of appeasement for the sake of votes," he said.

The chief minister said that Congress leaders make false promises during the elections and try to mislead the voters, but now their lies have been exposed.

"The Congress ruled on the basis of lies, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked for the upliftment of villages, poor, farmers and women. This time too, the BJP will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan," he said.

Sharma claimed the "double engine" government of Rajasthan has fulfilled many of the promises made in the BJP's manifesto within three months of forming the government.

He said the Yamuna Water Agreement has been signed between Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the then chief minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar and the Rajasthan government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and guidance.

"With this, the people of Shekhawati will not only get drinking water but water will also be available for irrigation," Sharma said.

Union Minister and Alwar Lok Sabha candidate Bhupendra Yadav, BJP state co-in-charge Vijaya Rahatkar, Cabinet Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra, Minister of State Gautam Dak, Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha in-charge Baba Balak Nath and Sikar MP Sumedhanand Saraswati were also present in the programme. PTI SDA AS AS