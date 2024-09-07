Congress betrayed people of Himachal, failed to fulfil poll promises: BJP leader

Shimla, Sep 7 (PTI) BJP leader Karan Nanda on Saturday lashed out at the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh for its failure to fulfil poll promises and cheating the people of the state in the name of Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana.

The state BJP media in-charge Nanda accused the Congress of repeatedly making bold promises during election campaigns and subsequently failing to deliver.

"It has become a habit for the Congress party to promise the moon during elections and then backtrack once they are in power," he said in a statement issued here.

Nanda highlighted that 7,88,784 women applied for the scheme, which aimed to support women between the ages of 18 and 59 by providing a monthly pension of Rs 1500 and claimed that only 28,249 women have actually received the funds so far.

Moreover, 2,384 applications were rejected due to non-compliance with eligibility criteria, and there have been reports of previously disbursed funds being reclaimed, he alleged.

Nanda said the promise was to give pension to all women and now the Congress government is dithering from its commitment by saying that only one woman from a family would be given the benefits under the scheme.

The opposition leaders have voiced similar concerns, accusing the Congress government of failing to honour its election commitments and misleading voters.

They argue that the revised structure of the scheme is a clear indication of the Congress's failure to deliver on its promises, which has undermined trust and confidence among the beneficiaries. PTI BPL NB NB