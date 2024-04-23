Congress Bhagalpur candidate Ajeet Sharma owns movable, immovable assets worth Rs 35.23 crore

Patna, Apr 23 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ajeet Sharma, who is contesting from the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat as the grand alliance nominee owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 35.23 crore, as per the affidavit filed by him.
His wife owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 18.22 crore. Sharma, a former leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the state assembly, recently filed his nomination papers. Elections will be held in Bhagalpur, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia and Banka parliamentary seats in Bihar on April 26.
In the affidavit recently filed before the Returning Officer along with the nomination paper, Sharma, also the father of popular Bollywood actress Neha Sharma has declared that he has movable assets worth Rs 3.45 crore and immovable assets owned by him worth Rs 31.77 crore. His wife owns movable assets worth Rs 2.45 crore and immovable assets of Rs 15.77 crore.
According to the affidavit, the Congress leader has Rs 2.25 lakh cash in hand whereas his wife has 5.25 lakh cash in hand.
Sharma, sitting MLA from Bhagalpur assembly seat, has several bank accounts and jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh. His wife has jewellery worth Rs 60 lakh. They also have 18 cows.
As per the affidavit, Sharma and his wife own several commercial and residential buildings at several places in Bihar and Delhi. His income for the year 2023-2024 is Rs 42,65,950.
Sharma is pitted against sitting JD(U) MP Ajay Kumar Mandal as the NDA nominee.
Congress is contesting the Bhagalpur seat after a gap of several years and Rahul Gandhi on Saturday addressed an election rally in support of Sharma in Bhagalpur. PTI PKD RG