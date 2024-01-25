Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' concludes in Assam, next halt West Bengal

Dhubri (Assam), Jan 25 (PTI) The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Congress’ Rahul Gandhi on Thursday concluded its journey in Assam, passing through Golakganj here, and entered West Bengal for the next leg.

After his night halt at Gauripur, Gandhi started his eighth and last day of the yatra in Assam in a sports utility vehicle for some distance and then boarded a bus to reach Golakganj.

A large number of people were waiting in the journey route to have a glimpse of the Congress MP.

"He also stopped at a panchayat office, where hundreds of women had gathered to collect forms for a newly announced government scheme. They came forward from the queue to greet the Congress leader, who spent some time with them," Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia told PTI.

Gandhi, accompanied by other senior leaders, then had tea in a local stall, where he interacted with people, mostly from the economically backward section, at Golakganj town, he said.

The yatra, led by the former Congress president, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai.

The Assam leg of the march, which began on January 18, travelled 833 km in 17 districts. PTI TR RBT