Congress' ‘Bharat Nyaya Yatra' is new chapter in national interest: Gehlot

Jaipur, Dec 27 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said Congress's proposed 'Bharat Nyaya Yatra' is a "new chapter in the national interest" and that the entire country is ready for it.

Congress on Wednesday announced to organise 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from January 14 under the leadership of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The yatra will conclude on March 20, covering around 6,200 km, traversing through Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

In a post on X, Gehlot said, "’Nyay’ from East to West, a new chapter in the interest of the country.'" “After the historic 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from South to North under the strong leadership of Rahul Gandhi ji, now Bharat Nyaya Yatra is starting with the resolve of justice. The participation of all of you will illuminate this Mahayagya of justice." "The whole of India is ready, Rajasthan is with 'Nyay'," Gehlot said. PTI AG NB NB