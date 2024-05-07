Congress biggest threat to Constitution, reservations: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Hyderabad, May 7 (PTI) Amid the Congress' attack that BJP wants to change the Constitution, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday alleged that the biggest threat to the Constitution and reservations is the Congress.

Surya was in Telangana to campaign in support of BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress has always been a threat to Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, starting from the first Amendment carried out by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru to the imposition of Emergency by Indira Gandhi and the many Amendments that were "pushed through without even a modicum" of debate in the Parliament, he told PTI Videos.

The way the Congress abused Constitutional provision of Article 356 repeatedly over the last so many decades is also an indication of how much respect Congress shows to democratic institutions and the Constitution, he charged.

Congress wants to bring reservation for Muslims through the backdoor by taking away the reservation for OBCs, SCs and STs, he claimed.

To "pander to its vote-bank", the Congress is conspiring to remove the reservations that the Constitution has given to the OBCs, SCs and STs, he alleged.

"So, the biggest threat to not just the Constitution but to also the rightful reservations that Babasaheb Ambedkar has envisaged for the upliftment of the OBCs, SCs and STs is the Congress party," he said.

The Congress should come clean and state what its position is with respect to Muslim reservations, whether it is willing to take away from the OBCs to give reservations for the Muslims, Surya said.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have alleged during the election campaign that the BJP wants to change the Constitution and abolish reservations. PTI SJR SJR SS