Congress, BJP continue to lead in eight LS seats each in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 4 (PTI) The ruling Congress and BJP continued their lead in eight seats each out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana as per the trends at 1.30 pm on Tuesday.

The Congress nominees were leading in Peddapalle (SC), Mahabubabad (ST), Warangal (SC), Bhongir, Khammam, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool (SC) and Zaheerabad, according to Election Commission website.

The BJP candidates were leading in Adilabad (ST), Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Chevella and Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha seats.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi maintained his lead over his nearest BJP rival K Madhavi Latha with a margin of over 1.89 lakh votes.

The BRS was not leading in any of the seats.

The counting of votes began at 8 am in the state.

The election to the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state was held in a single phase on May 13. PTI SJR VVK KH