Congress, BJP demand Kanwal Lal Meena's assemby membership be cancelled

Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and leader of opposition Tika Ram Jully have demanded that Anta MLA Kanwar Lal Meena's membership in the assembly be cancelled in view of the high court upholding his imprisonment sentence.

In a statement, state Congress general secretary and media in-charge Swarnim Chaturvedi said that Rajasthan High Court on Friday upheld Jhalawar Additional District Judge's decision to sentence Meena to three years' imprisonment.

On December 14, 2020, the Additional District Judge court in Jhalawar's Aklera had sentenced Meena to three years' imprisonment in a 20-year-old case, finding him guilty of obstructing government work, intimidating government officials and vandalising property.

Dotasra and Jully told the Assembly Speaker that as per rules, a person convicted of more than two years' imprisonment is not eligible for membership in the Legislative Assembly, due to which Meena's membership should be cancelled immediately.

Congress leaders have demanded that the Assembly Speaker passes an order to cancel Meena's membership immediately.