Congress, BJP seek Mukesh's resignation; minister A K Saseendran comes to his defence

Thiruvananthapuram/Malappuram, Aug 28 (PTI) As the Congress and BJP in Kerala continued to demand the resignation of actor and CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh, who faces sexual harassment allegations, on Wednesday, he received some support from the Left government, with Minister A K Saseendran saying everyone should be given the opportunity to prove their innocence.

Kerala Forest Minister Saseendran also said the complainant should also be given the opportunity to prove their allegations.

"That is how our legal justice system works. Steps will be taken according to it. Whether to resign or not is his (Mukesh) personal decision," the minister said.

Amid the raging controversy over the Hema Committee report's revelations, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan launched an attack on the BJP, alleging that its central minister Suresh Gopi was attempting to shield the CPI(M)'s Mukesh, who represents Kollam seat in the state legislature.

"The BJP's central minister has come out to protect the CPI(M)'s MLA. The central minister attacked media personnel to protect the CPI(M)'s MLA," he said referring to Gopi's statement and conduct a day ago in Thrissur.

Gopi, when asked about the allegations against Mukesh, had said that the issue is before court and it will take a decision.

"You (media) are not only making people fight each other for your own gains, you are also misleading public perception. The complaints are in the form of allegations at the moment. What are you telling people? Are you the court? You are not. The court will decide. Let the court decide," Gopi had told reporters in Thrissur.

Later, BJP State President K Surendran said that the actor-politician was entitled to his opinion, but the party stand is that Mukesh should resign.

Subsequently, when reporters tried to again seek Gopi's stand on what Surendran said, the actor angrily pushed some of them away, as seen on visuals aired on TV channels.

On Wednesday, Surendran reiterated that the BJP stand is that Mukesh should resign.

However, when reporters asked him about Gopi's conduct, he said, "Mediapersons should also be careful".

He further asked the media not to dilute issues such as the allegations against Mukesh and the Hema Committee's report by focusing on what Gopi said or did.

On the other hand, Satheesan pointed out that the government's proposed film conclave seeks to put victims and perpetrators together and that will not be allowed.

He also said Mukesh and the CPI(M) should decide whether he should resign.

"Everyone knows who is trying to protect whom. The government, trying to protect the accused, is becoming the first accused," he said.

On Tuesday, Mukesh had termed the allegations against him as the "same political drama that was enacted back in 2018".

He had also said that a proper and transparent investigation is necessary to reveal the truth behind the allegations, and had claimed that a group has been trying to blackmail him for money and they are the ones making the allegations.

He had added that strong legal action would be taken against them.