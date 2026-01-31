Congress, BJP spar over Bengaluru realtor's 'suicide'

Bengaluru, Jan 31 (PTI) Rivals Congress and the BJP on Saturday sparred over the "suicide" of realtor and Confident Group chairperson C J Roy, who allegedly shot himself in his office amid I-T raids.

Roy allegedly died by suicide when the Income Tax raids by a Kerala team were in progress on Friday afternoon.

The ruling Congress alleged harassment and demanded a deeper probe while the opposition BJP rejected the charges and defended the tax authorities.

Congress spokesperson M Lakshman questioned the manner in which Roy was handled by the authorities, asking, "whatever was the need to confine him and torture for three days." Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge alleged a pattern of central agencies "targeting businesses".

"There is a trend going on in the country. For the past 10 years businessmen are being harassed by the Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate..GST related harassment is going on," he said.

"Those businesses involved in medium, small, and micro enterprises (MSME) and industries, especially those who do not bow before the Centre are targeted. This is the second or third case in our state," he said, without elaborating.

Karnataka Commerce and Industries Minister M B Patil said economic offences should be dealt with differently.

"Economic offence should not be treated like other crimes and it must be handled like a civil matter," he said.

Creating a scare by bringing in CBI, ED "is not proper.” Congress MLA from Chikkaballapur, Pradeep Eshwar alleged coercion and questioned the circumstances surrounding Roy's death.

Responding, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy rejected the Congress claims.

"I pray for Roy's soul...," the senior BJP leader said.

Defending the I-T Department, he said, "Should I-T people target ordinary persons like me and you if not businessmen? They have to do their work related to their department." PTI GMS SA