Congress, BJP trade charges during discussion on adjournment motion on corruption in Himachal

Dharamshala (HP), Dec 18 (PTI) The four-day-long Winter Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly commenced on a stormy note at the Tapovan Complex near Dharamshala on Wednesday with opposition and ruling party members trading charges during discussion on adjournment motion on corruption moved by the BJP.

As soon as the House assembled, Randhir Sharma (BJP) raised the issue of notice for adjournment motion under Rule 67 given by him and Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania admitted the motion and allowed discussion, suspending the businesses slated for the day.

Heated exchanges between members of the treasury benches and the opposition BJP on several occasions marked the debate and noisy scenes were witnessed.

Initiating the debate, Randhir Sharma referred to charges of corruption levelled by the BJP in the memorandum submitted to the governor on the occasion of completion of two years of Congress government in office and tried to corner the government.

In the 106-page memorandum, the BJP had exposed the alleged 18 scams and "black deeds" of the Congress in the past two years and accused the state government of establishing a mafia raj and taking anti-people decisions.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri and ministers defended the government and vehemently denied the charges and asked for proof. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK