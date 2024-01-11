Congress, BJP vie for credit as Supreme Court clears Shimla Development Plan 2041

Shimla, Jan 11 (PTI) The ruling Congress and the opposition BJP in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday vied for credit after the Supreme Court gave the go-ahead to Shimla Development Plan 2041, vacating a stay imposed by the National Green Tribunal.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters here, Naresh Chauhan, the principal advisor (media) to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said it was due to the concerted efforts of the state government that the blanket ban on development activities and constructions in Shimla has been removed.

He said the plan was notified by the present government in March 2023 with a new blueprint for construction activities in Shimla.

The BJP, on its part, said the plan was formulated during its tenure.

Advertisment

Chauhan said the state government argued that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had exceeded its jurisdiction while putting a stay on the plan's implementation.

He said the plan, when implemented, would pave the way for constructions in 17 green belts with certain restrictions and also in the core area where construction activity was banned by the NGT.

The plan proposes to develop Jubbarhatti and Ghandal as activity-based counter-magnet towns with provision of adequate urban amenities, besides developing satellite towns at Ghandal, Fagu, Naldehra and Chamiyana in suburbs of Shimla.

Advertisment

He also lauded the Supreme Court's decision stating that the exercise of power for finalising the development plan rests with the state government and the NGT cannot issue directions and encroach upon the statutory functions of the state.

Hailing the Supreme Court order, former state minister and senior BJP leader Suresh Bharadwaj said, "We designed the Shimla Development Plan and I am happy that the Supreme Court has cleared the plan which will help in Shimla town's development in a better way." "The plan will contribute towards the ease of living for people in the state capital and help in planned development besides dealing with various issues," he said in a statement.

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave the go-ahead to Shimla Development Plan 2041 which regulates construction of buildings in the Himachal Pradesh capital.

The top court passed the order while allowing the appeal of the state government against the stay imposed by the National Green Tribunal on the proposed SDP and a ban on construction activities. PTI BPL SMN SMN