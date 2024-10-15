Congress, BJP workers clash in Assam during bypoll campaign

Guwahati, Oct 15 (PTI) A clash broke out between Congress and BJP workers in Rupahihat in Assam's Nagaon district when the opposition party took out a bike rally on Tuesday, police said.

The Congress had taken out the rally to campaign for the upcoming by-election to the Samaguri assembly constituency, which was vacated by the party's Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain. Congress workers from the neighbouring districts had also participated in it.

Congress leaders alleged that when a group of party workers from Rupahihat were on the way to take part in the rally, BJP workers tried to stop them, and damaged their bikes.

They claimed that Batadroba's Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora's vehicle was also damaged in the attack.

"BJP goondas attacked Congress workers, including MLA Sibamoni Bora, during a peaceful procession in the presence of MP Rakibul Hussain. We strongly condemn this hooliganism and demand an immediate transfer of the Superintendent of Police," state Congress president Bhupen Bora posted on X.

He also said that ahead of the by-elections, it was terrible to see "this collapse of civil administration".

The BJP leaders, on the other hand, alleged that Congress workers had torn their posters and banners.

BJP leader Diplu Ranjan Sarma alleged that Hussain had brought "goondas from Dhubri, Goalpara, Lahorighat, Rupahihat and Hojai who went on a rampage, tearing BJP posters and banners, and attacking its workers".

Police said they immediately went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Additional security forces were deployed in the area and patrolling intensified, they said.

By-elections to five assembly constituencies, including Samaguri, will be held on November 13. The other assembly constituencies are Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon and Behali. PTI DG DG SOM