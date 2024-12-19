Congress, BJYM workers exchange blows in Patna

Patna, Dec 19 (PTI) Workers of the Congress in Bihar on Thursday exchanged blows with BJP youth wing cadres, who were staging a demonstration against the opposition party's stance over the alleged denigration of B R Ambedkar by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The situation was brought under control by police intervention though no arrests were made in connection with the brawl that took place in the evening in front of the historic Sadaqat Ashram, the BPCC headquarters.

Later, in a statement, state Congress media cell Chairman Rajesh Rathore said: "Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha members attacked our premises, but got chased away by us. This is a new low on part of the BJP, which has already been trying to intimidate opposition parties through misuse of agencies like the CBI and the ED".

Meanwhile, state BJYM president Bhartendu Shekhar said in a statement, "We will continue with such protests, across Bihar, against the Congress, which has itself been guilty of insulting Ambedkar, but is pointing fingers at the Narendra Modi government".

He alleged that the Congress, while it was in power, conferred the Bharat Ratna “on its own leaders like Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. It was during the rule of Janata Dal, supported by BJP that the highest civilian honour was given to Babasaheb, several years after his death”.

The behaviour of Congress workers in Bihar “bears a striking resemblance to the conduct of their leader Rahul Gandhi, who has assaulted BJP leaders inside Parliament. But we will not be cowed down”, he asserted.

Rathore said the Congress will continue with its offensive against the BJP over the issue of Shah's remarks about Ambedkar.

"Tomorrow, we will stage a dharna at the Income Tax roundabout, under our state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh's leadership, to press the demand for Shah's resignation,” added Rathore. PTI NAC RBT