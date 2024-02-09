Congress blind to corruption; only looking at ways to defend 'misdeeds': BJP's Nishikant Dubey in LS

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) A BJP member in the Lok Sabha on Friday alleged that the Congress and its allies are blind to corruption and nepotism, and were only looking at ways to defend misdeeds during their 10 year tenure in the government.

Nishikant Dubey also said that the time period between 1947 and 1990 can be dubbed as 'licence-permit raj' while the period between 2004-2014 as 'loot raj'.

During the discussion on the 'White Paper' on the Indian economy in the House, Dubey claimed that the period between 2014 and 2029 when the BJP ruled the country for two terms can be described as 'Ram raj'.

He also alleged that then prime minister Manmohan Singh was never given a free hand to run the government and was at times not aware of decisions being taken by the government.

During the course of his speech, Dubey also referred to a kin of a top Congress leader alleging he was involved in corruption.

This evoked a strong reaction from the opposition benches.

He also alleged involvement of various Congress leaders in the Adarsh society scam, claiming provisions of the coastal regulation zone were ignored.

Referring to the issue of corruption during his speech, he said while a committee had submitted its report during the UPA rule, its recommendation was implemented by the Modi government in its first cabinet meeting in May, 2004 by setting up a task force on black money.

He also alleged that an "illicit money" corridor from Bangladesh to Jharkhand was functioning to help a particular political party whose single-point agenda is the Muslim vote bank. PTI NAB NAB DV DV