Congress block committee member found murdered in Chhattisgarh

Raigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) A 45-year-old local Congress leader was found murdered on Wednesday with his body lying in a pool of blood near a nullah in Chhattisgarh's Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, police said.

The deceased, Harinath Patel, was an executive member of the Baramkela Block Congress Committee, an official said.

Prima facie, Patel was fatally attacked on his neck and head by some unidentified persons with sharp weapons when he was returning home to Kamrid village from Baramkela on his motorcycle on Tuesday night, the official said.

Patel's motorcycle was found parked at some distance away from the spot, he added.

Police are looking for clues to identify the attackers, he added. PTI COR NSK