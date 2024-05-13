Congress block leader's house vandalised in Indore; case registered

Indore, May 13 (PTI) At least 15 people allegedly attacked and vandalised the house of a Congress block leader in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, following which the police registered the FIR, police said.

The incident, in which a girl and another person were injured, was also captured on CCTV cameras.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh said that about 15 people vandalised the house of block Congress President Vinod Yadav alias Babbu and the adjacent office around 5 pm on Friday and pelted stones, breaking the glasses of some vehicles.

Singh said the accused beat up a minor girl and another person due to which they suffered minor injuries.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on charges of assault, vandalism and rioting, he said.

The police official said that some of the accused have past criminal records.

The Congress leader alleged that some BJP workers, with whom he had an election dispute during voting at a polling booth in Nanda Nagar, were behind the attack on his house. PTI HWP ADU NSK