Congress, BRS spar over Revanth Reddy's comments on Sabita Reddy joining regional party

Hyderabad, Jul 31 (PTI) The Congress and BRS were engaged in a war of words in and outside the Assembly on Wednesday with the BRS taking exception to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's comments in the House on MLA P Sabita Indra Reddy quitting the Congress and joining the regional party in 2019 after 'promising' to support his candidature in the Lok Sabha elections.
Sabita Indra Reddy, speaking to reporters after the Assembly was adjourned, said Revanth Reddy should apologise to Telangana women for his comments.
Sabita Indra Reddy, who slightly broke down while speaking to reporters, also found fault with certain comments of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the Assembly.
In an informal interaction with reporters after the House was adjourned, Revanth Reddy said he did not take the names of anyone and that there was nothing unparliamentary in what he said.
He pointed out that he only clarified since Sabita Reddy spoke in the Assembly about personal conversations.
Earlier in the Assembly, Revanth Reddy, who made an intervention and responded to BRS member K T Rama Rao's speech, said the "sisters" sitting behind cannot be trusted.
With BRS members taking exception to Revanth Reddy's comments, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said the CM had not mentioned the names of anyone.
Sabita Reddy asked why CM Revanth Reddy was targeting her and wanted to how she had cheated him. She also said she had blessed him when he was about to join the Congress.
CM Reddy said it is true that Sabita Reddy, who was in Congress earlier, had encouraged him to join Congress. Since she spoke in the House about the personal conversation, he would like to mention the conversation that followed, he said.
Sabita Reddy had agreed to support him when his candidature on a Congress ticket was announced in Lok Sabha polls in 2019. However, she quit Congress and joined BRS (then TRS) for the sake of power, he said.
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka found fault with Sabita Reddy quitting Congress and joining BRS despite being a minister in previous Congress regimes for 10 years.
Vikramarka said he lost the opposition leader status during the BRS regime, when Congress gave the post to him as a Dalit leader, because Sabita Reddy and other Congress MLAs left the party and joined BRS (then TRS). PTI SJR SJR SS
Congress, BRS spar over Revanth Reddy's comments on Sabita Reddy joining regional party
