Congress burns effigy in protest, demands CBI probe into Ankita Bhandari murder case

Dehradun, Dec 24 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday here burned effigies of the BJP-led Uttarakhand government and demanded a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case for the revelation of the identity of the "VIP" allegedly responsible for the death.

State Congress vice president Suryakant Dhasmana told reporters that new revelations had emerged in the case, and attributed them to Urmila Sanawar, who claims to be the second wife of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore.

"Sanawar has alleged that VIP Gattu and other senior BJP leaders wanted to engage in indecent act with Ankita, which led to her murder. In light of the new revelations, this case should be investigated by the CBI under the supervision of a current or retired judge of the Supreme Court," he said.

The Congress leader said that the party's agitation will continue until a CBI inquiry is announced.

"We demand that the name of the VIP be revealed and that the real killers of Ankita be punished," he said.

Ankita, 19, who worked as a receptionist at a resort in Yamkeshwar in Pauri district, was murdered in 2022 by the resort owner Pulkit Arya and his two associates.

All three were sentenced to life terms.