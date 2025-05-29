Jairam Ramesh equates MPs in all-party delegations with 'terrorists'; BJP demands strict action

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of equating the parliamentarians, who are out on a foreign mission to expose Pakistan, with terrorists and demanded “strict action” on this issue.

This came after senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, while attacking the government with his claim that a special session of Parliament was being considered for June 25-26 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency to divert attention from the real and more urgent issues, reportedly remarked “our MPs are roaming and terrorists are also roaming”.

Latching on to the Congress leader’s remarks, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Jairam Ramesh says the elected MPs in the all-party delegations who are exposing Pakistan abroad are actually like terrorists.”

“When Pakistan is being cornered by diplomatic strike, the Congress once again comes out to speak for Pakistan and and calls out parliamentarians terrorists,” he charged and asked the Congress if DMK MP Kanimozhi, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and Samajwadi party MP Rajeev, part of the all-party delegations visiting abroad, are terrorists.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress or Ramesh to the BJP’s charge.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that Ramesh’s remarks were an “insult” to India’s “diplomatic strike” against Pakistan and demanded that Parliament take strict action on this issue.

The Congress leader’s remarks reflected the “mindset” of his party as its leaders are engaged in giving “clean cheat” to Pakistan on the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike, he charged.

“Shame on Congress party. The Congress is speaking the language of Pakistan’s DG ISPR (Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry) and Pakistani YouTubers,” Poonawalla charged.