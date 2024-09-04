Congress calls floods in Kutch `man-made disaster', seeks generous compensation

Bhuj, Sept 4 (PTI) Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil on Wednesday blamed the BJP government in the state for the waterlogging in several parts of Kutch district, and demanded generous compensation for property and crop damage.

Gohil held a press conference in Bhuj city, headquarters of Kutch district, after visiting rain-affected areas.

Corruption and inaction of the local administration were responsible for the devastation in Kutch, he said.

"There is garbage everywhere, and carelessness in waste disposal led to waterlogging. This is a man-made disaster. Azad Chowk in the city was flooded up to 10 feet, as a result small traders suffered huge losses. There has been a huge damage in the timber market too. It could have been prevented if the municipality had cleaned the canal," the Congress leader claimed.

There was a possibility of outbreak of diseases in the town, he warned.

The Rajya Sabha MP also alleged that the natural flow of water was blocked because of illegal construction of roads to facilitate the installation of windmills in the region.

"We want the government to pay generous compensation to the people as well as farmers who have suffered losses due to the heavy rains and resultant flooding. We have learnt that a large number of cattle have also died in Nakhatrana, Abdasa and Lakhpat talukas. But there has been no survey yet. The administration needs to be more sensitive," said Gohil.

Electricity supply was not restored in many areas, he claimed.

In Mandvi area, standing crops were damaged but no special relief package has been announced by the government for farmers, said Gohil, adding that the party will make a detailed presentation before the government about all these issues.

Due to a deep depression over Saurashtra and Kutch region, three coastal districts -- Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar -- received significant rainfall last week.

In just 36 hours on August 28 and 29, Mandvi taluka of Kutch district received 469 mm of rainfall, highest in the state. It was followed by 404 mm rainfall in Abdasa taluka and 275 mm rainfall in Lakhpat taluka.