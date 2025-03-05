Congress calls for House panel to push for early statehood restoration in J&K

Jammu, Mar 5 (PTI) Congress chief whip Nizamuddin Bhat on Wednesday strongly advocated for formation of a House panel or an all-party delegation in Jammu and Kashmir to take up the issue of early statehood restoration with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking during the discussion on the lieutenant governor’s address in the House, Bhat stressed that the delay in restoring statehood was causing "more harm than good" to the region.

"This House should constitute a panel to follow up with the Government of India as well as national parties. If not, we should take this issue to the people of the country to fulfill the goal of restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood. The sincerity of all will be tested in the formation of this panel," he said.

Bhat argued that the Reorganisation Act, which downgraded Jammu and Kashmir to a Union Territory, was only a temporary arrangement and there was a clear commitment in Parliament to restore statehood.

"It is a constitutional imperative, as the Constitution is the supreme authority. It is also a moral obligation for the prime minister and others to uphold their commitments made in the House and elsewhere," he said.

Bhat urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to lead the initiative and nominate an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah.

"He has a massive mandate and represents the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I request him not to shy away from this responsibility," he said.

Bhat asked the chief minister to seek time from Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah and fix a date to talk to them.

"The delegation should put up their case that this is a state which is in limbo. It is a denigrated state. We have not been elevated to any state," he said.

Describing the current status of Jammu and Kashmir as "a state in limbo", Bhat said the issue is not just political or emotional but a matter of dignity and honour.

"It is our responsibility, as members of this House, to be assertive and act quickly," he stated.

Emphasizing the role of Parliament, Bhat reminded that Prime Minister Modi had committed to restoring statehood on the floor of the House.

"This legislature has expressed its desire for restoration with a thumping majority. It is imperative to respect the dignity and honour of this House," he asserted.

Bhat also highlighted the need for a "singular power system" rather than a "dual system" in Jammu and Kashmir, calling for full legislative authority.

He further stressed the importance of protecting the region's constitutional culture, identity, ecology and environment, which he said are under threat.

The Congress leader's remarks come amid the ongoing political discussions on the future governance of Jammu and Kashmir, with various parties calling for the return of full statehood.