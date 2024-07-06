Congress calls SFI, CITU as 'gunda teams' of ruling CPI(M) in Kerala

Malappuram, Jul 6 (PTI) The Congress in Kerala on Saturday slammed the ruling CPI(M) alleging widespread violence by its student organisation, SFI and the trade union organisation, the CITU and called both as the "gunda teams" of the Left party.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran targeted the Left party two days after CITU workers allegedly attacked a contract worker following an altercation over unloading works at Edappal near here.

Referring to certain allegations against the SFI over clashes in the campuses, Sudhakaran said both the Left organisations are damaging the peaceful public discourse.

"The CITU leaders attacked a person over loading and unloading works. Fayas Shajahan got severly injured while fleeing from the attack by the CITU workers. The SFI and the CITU have become the gunda teams of the CPI(M)," Sudhakaran alleged.

However, the CITU rejected all the charges and said they were at the building to discuss the head-loading works at the premises.

CITU workers said the injured person was found to have fallen from the building and he was immediately taken to the hospital.

"The unloading works were completed by the contract workers. We went to ensure that future works will be given to us. During the discussion, they found one of their members missing. He was found two floors down in the next building," a CITU worker told the media.

Sudhakaran, however, alleged that the police was not ready to invoke murder attempt charges against the CITU workers.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against the CITU workers based on the complaint by the injured person alleging that he was assaulted.