Congress candidate leading by over 12,955 votes in Secunderabad Cantt bypoll in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress candidate Sriganesh was leading by 12,955 votes against his nearest BJP rival Vamsha Tilak T N at 4.35 PM as the counting of votes progressed on Tuesday in the bypoll to Secunderabad Cantonment constituency in Telangana.
Sriganesh secured 51,226 votes, while Vamsha Tilak got 38,271 votes. BRS candidate G Niveditha obtained 32,784 votes.
The bypoll to the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency was necessitated due to the death of sitting BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha in a road accident earlier this year.
Niveditha is the sister of Lasya Nanditha.
Polling for the 17 Lok Sabha seats and the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly in Telangana was held on May 13 in a single phase. PTI SJR VVK ANE