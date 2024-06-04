Congress candidate Supongmeren Jamir extends lead in Nagaland seat to over 48,000 votes

New Update
Kohima, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress candidate S Supongmeren Jamir extended his lead over his nearest rival Chumben Murry of the NDPP to over 48,000 votes in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland, according to the Election Commission.
Jamir polled 3,79,093 votes, Murry 3,30,850 and Independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha 5,695 votes.
A total of 57.72 per cent of 13.25 lakh people had cast their votes in the elections to the seat on April 19.
Counting of votes was underway at 17 centres.