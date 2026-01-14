Congress candidate's husband attacked in Nanded

Nanded, Jan 14 (PTI) A Congress candidate's husband was attacked in Maharashtra's Nanded city two days before the election to the local municipal corporation, police said on Wednesday.
Shivaji Bhalerao, whose wife Sarika Bhalerao is contesting the January 15 election on a Congress ticket, was sitting outside his residence in ward no 1 when six armed assailants arrived on motorcycles and attacked him, said an official.
Local residents rushed to his rescue, forcing the assailants to flee.
Bhalerao sustained serious injuries and was immediately shifted to hospital. His condition was reported to be stable.
Notably, the city has been under heavy police deployment ahead of the elections.
Congress MP Ravindra Chavan condemned the incident and demanded police protection to the Bhalerao family. PTI COR KRK