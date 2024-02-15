Congress cannot come out of 'taint' of Article 370: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Hyderabad, Feb 15 (PTI) Congress will never be able to come out of the "taint" of Article 370 that had made Kashmir like an autonomous state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated on Thursday.

Addressing a meeting of BJP's Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency here on Thursday night, he asked if anyone could imagine a parallel system being established in the country by imposing Article 370.

"How unfortunate it was. During the course of time, Congress could never come out of this taint. That taint will remain on the Congress. By imposing Article 370, Kashmir was made like a separate state (sic). This has led to the killing of more than 40,000 Indian citizens. If that taint is on anyone, it is the Congress," he remarked.

He blamed the Congress for animosities between Hindus and Muslims and claimed that the BJP believes in unity in diversity.

Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav went on to claim that even leaders of a country such as Pakistan feel that they should have had a leader like Modi.

"Jai Sri Ram is happening in Ayodhya and Jai, Jai Sri Ram is also happening in Arab," he said, in a reference to PM Modi inaugurating a temple in UAE.

Even a person with humble origins can become a big leader in the BJP, including rising to the post of Prime Minister, he said.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Secunderabad and heads the BJP unit in the state, attended the meeting along with other leaders. PTI SJR VVK SJR ANE