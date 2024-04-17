Congress can't keep its house in order, how will it a state: Anurag Thakur in Una

Una (HP), Apr 17 (PTI) Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Wednesday attacked the Congress saying the party which cannot keep its flock together cannot keep a state under control.

Addressing a meeting here, Thakur said while BJP is targeting 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress is hoping to get only 40.

Thakur claimed that his party will win all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh.

On the allegations against the BJP of breaking Congress MLAs in the state, the minister said that if Congress is not able to handle its own clan, then it is not fair to blame others for it.

"Congress could not fulfil even one promise it made before it came to power in Himachal. His (Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu) own MLAs continue to open a front against him. Common people are angry," he said.

On the former Congress president, Thakur said that Rahul Gandhi has nothing to show and has neither vision nor mission.

Thakur spoke about several central government schemes that he claimed has served the country in the last 10 years in a way that Congress could not do in 60 years. PTI COR VN VN