Congress caused more damage to country than British rulers: Rajeev Bindal

Una (HP), Jul 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajeev Bindal on Friday said the Congress party had caused much more damage to the nation than the British rulers.

Addressing the state executive committee meeting of the party here, Bindal called the Congress “anti-people” and said that this is the government of lockout, inflation, corruption and friends.

He alleged that the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in the state is neck deep in corruption.

"The Congress party had caused much more damage to the nation than the Britishers," Bindal said. “The BJP is a public welfare party whereas the Congress is an anti-people party.” He said former chief minister Shanta Kumar is still known as the “chief minister for water” and also mentioned Prem Kumar Dhumal and Jairam Thakur for work they did for the people of the state .

National Vice President Saudan Singh, state in-charge Shrikant Sharma, Co-In-charge Sanjay Tandon, MP Anurag Thakur, were among those present in the meeting.

Bindal said law and order in Himachal is going through its worst phase and claimed that more than seven cases of shooting, over 250 murder cases, more than 3000 drug cases, over 950 cases of atrocities against women have come before the public in a very short period.

He said that in the BJP working committee, a resolution has been adopted by the BJP workers to run a public awareness campaign against drug abuse in the society.

