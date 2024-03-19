Congress CEC holds meeting; West Bengal seats deliberated upon

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Congress' Central Election Committee met here on Tuesday to finalise candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and deliberated upon the seats it could contest in West Bengal in view of a tie-up with the Left parties.

The meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) headed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge met at the AICC headquarters here and finalised more than 30 candidates from the states of Karnataka, Telangana, Chandigarh and West Bengal, besides candidates for assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Sikkim.

Discussion on candidates for seats in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, among others, is likely to be taken up on Wednesday.

Sources said discussions were held on seats in north and central West Bengal and it was deliberated which seats would be suitable for the Left and which ones for the Congress, on the criteria of winnability.

They said the two sitting Congress Lok Sabha members from West Bengal -- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Behrampore and Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury from Maldaha Dakshin -- are likely to be the party's candidates from the two seats.

The meeting of the CEC headed by Kharge was attended by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and other members of the panel. Rahul Gandhi, who is also a member of the panel, was not present during the meeting.

The Congress has so far announced 82 candidates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls beginning April 19.