Congress central leadership will decide on alliance for Mumbai civic polls: Sawant

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress has asked the chiefs of various districts to decide whether to fight the upcoming civic body polls separately or in alliance in Mumbai.

"If it is decided that the polls should be fought in an alliance, then hold discussions only with the members of the INDIA bloc (Shiv Sena-UBT, NCP-SP, and other parties). Our Central leadership will take a decision soon on the nature of alliances or independent contest in Mumbai," said Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

His remarks come amid a likely alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray. A section of Congress is averse to any ruck with MNS, given its aggressive stand against North Indian migrants.

The elections to municipal corporations, including Mumbai, are expected to be held in January 2026.

The first phase of nagar parishads and nagar panchayat elections is scheduled to be held on December 2. PTI MR NSK